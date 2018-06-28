FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 5:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. says 26 Americans at Cuba embassy had health problems, after another case confirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said a total of 26 Americans have been affected by health problems at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba after the confirmation on Thursday of one additional case.

A security officer stands next to the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini/File Photo

The latest case and another confirmed on June 21 were found to involve health effects similar to those reported by other members of the U.S. Havana diplomatic community and were the first since August 2017, the department said in a statement. 

U.S. experts have yet to determine who or what was behind the mysterious illnesses. Cuban officials, who are conducting their own investigation, have denied any involvement or any knowledge of what was behind it.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

