Anti-Castro exile Posada Carriles dies at 90

HAVANA (Reuters) - Anti-Castro Cuban exile and former CIA operative Luis Posada Carriles, accused of masterminding the 1976 explosion of a Cubana Airlines jet, died early on Wednesday in the United States at the age of 90, his attorney’s office said.

Luis Posada Carriles (R), 82, walks with his lawyers after leaving the court in El Paso, Texas January 10, 2011. Posada Carriles is on trial in an immigration case in which he is accused of lying on his entry to the United States. REUTERS/Gael Gonzalez

Posada Carriles was considered a hero by many Cuban exiles and a terrorist by Havana for his attempts to topple Fidel Castro’s government following the 1959 leftist revolution.

“The biggest terrorist of this hemisphere died without paying his debts to justice or reparations to the victims,” wrote Sergio Alejandro Gomez, the international editor of Granma, the official newspaper of Cuba’s Communist Party, on Facebook.

“He died in Miami, the United States, the country that trained him to lay bombs and attack the lives of hundreds of Cubans.”

Posada Carriles, who took part in the failed U.S.-backed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion against Castro, was wanted for trial in Cuba and Venezuela on charges he planned the 1976 bombing of a Cuban airliner that killed 73 people.

He was also accused of tourist bombings in Havana in 1997.