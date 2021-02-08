Cubic to be taken private for $2.2 billion by Veritas, Elliott

(Reuters) - Cubic Corp has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Veritas Capital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management in a deal valued at about $2.2 billion, the defense and transportation technology firm said on Monday.

The company had adopted a poison pill last year, allowing existing shareholders to buy more shares at a discount, after Elliott took a 15% stake in the firm with an aim to acquire the company.

The all-cash offer of $70 per share represents a premium of about 11% to Cubic’s closing price on Friday and values the company at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

Cubic makes technology that helps major subway systems collect fares and has also developed a game-based learning technology for the defense industry.

The deal is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, Cubic said.