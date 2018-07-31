Cummins to recall 500,000 trucks to replace faulty emissions part: EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Cummins Inc has agreed to recall about 500,000 medium- and heavy-duty trucks produced between 2010 and 2015 to correct a faulty emissions control system part that degrades and allows too much nitrogen oxide pollution, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Tuesday.

Flags fly outside the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) at EPA headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Ting Shen

The EPA said the Cummins recall was the largest ever voluntary recall of trucks due to emissions problems. The catalytic reduction systems in the trucks were found to be less durable than required and will be replaced, it said.

(This version of the story corrects company name in headline, second paragraph)