Cummins shares drop as more engines face emissions tests

(Reuters) - U.S. enginemaker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said on Tuesday it was widening field repairs to include engines produced between 2010 and 2015 as it strives to quell regulators’ concerns that have already cost the company almost $200 million.

A Cummins building is shown in Irvine , California, U.S., August 1 , 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a first quarter results release that beat expectations on all main performance measures, the company took an initial charge of $187 million in relation to moves to upgrade engines after some systems failed emissions tests last year.

Shares fell as much as 4 percent in response.

It also warned of further charges of up to $400 million in the second quarter if the California Air Resources Board and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency do not accept its proposed solutions or the company has to order more extensive repairs.

Previously the company had said only that it was investigating engines designed between 2010 and 2015, in addition to certain pre-2013 systems originally questioned by the regulators.

“We continue to work with the agencies to develop a resolution of these matters,” the company said in its result statement.

“We recorded an additional charge of $187 million, or $0.87 per share ... in the first quarter of 2018, to reflect our current estimated cost of these expanded campaigns.”

Shares in Cummins, which makes diesel and natural gas engines for heavy-duty trucks as well as industrial engines for construction and mining industries, traded 3.3 percent lower at 154.60 30 minutes after opening in New York.