Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 30, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Engine maker Cummins beats profit on strong truck demand

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. engine-maker Cummins Inc (CMI.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Tuesday, boosted by strong demand for heavy trucks in a booming global construction market.

Shares of Cummins, whose major customers include PACCAR Inc (PCAR.O), Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) and Navistar International Corp (NAV.N), rose 1.2 percent to $133 before the bell.

An expanding U.S. economy has fueled robust freight demand and a rise in orders for heavy-duty trucks. Sales in North America rose 17 percent.

The company also said its international revenues increased 6 percent, led by growth in India, China, Latin America, and Europe.

Revenue at its engine unit, which makes diesel and natural gas engines for heavy-duty trucks, rose 17 percent to $2.73 billion.

Cummins said the company gained $37 million in discrete tax items in the third-quarter, of which $34 million was related to U.S. tax reform.

The U.S engine-maker’s net income attributable to shareholders surged 53 percent to $692 million, or $4.28 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $453 million, or $2.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12.5 percent to $5.94 billion.

Excluding items, Cummins earned $4.05 per share, above the average estimate of $3.76 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
