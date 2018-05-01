Engine maker Cummins posts 21.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (CMI.N) posted a 21.4 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its engines from the North American heavy-duty truck market and global construction-equipment makers.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $325 million, or $1.96 per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, from $396 million, or $2.36 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $5.57 billion from $4.59 billion.