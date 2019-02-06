Engine maker Cummins quarterly profit misses estimates

(Reuters) - U.S. engine maker Cummins Inc posted lower-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast full-year sales below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, raising concerns of a slowdown in truck sales this year.

Shares of the company, whose major customers include PACCAR Inc, Daimler AG and Navistar International Corp, fell 2.6 percent to $145.99 in premarket trading.

An expanding U.S. economy has fueled freight demand, driving heavy truck sales to hit a 10-year high at 189,000 units in North America in 2018, according to ACT Research, the industry body tracking commercial vehicle market.

However, slowing manufacturing and construction sector in the U.S. could lead to lower capital spending by companies, translating into plateauing of freight growth in 2019, which could hurt Cummins’ revenues.

The company forecast 2019 sales growth to be flat to up 4 percent, which was largely below analysts’ expectations of an increase of 2.7 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.48 per share in the quarter ended Dec. 31, missing the Wall Street’s estimate of $3.81 per share.

Net sales of the company rose 12 percent to $6.13 billion.