Cummins sees $250 million hit from tariffs next year

(Reuters) - Cummins Inc (CMI.N) said it expects $250 million tariff-related costs in 2019, which the company would try to offset with pricing and improvements in its supply chain.

The U.S. engine maker said $150 million of the total impact is from direct tariffs, while $100 million is from an increase in metal prices.

The United States and China are locked in a spiraling trade war in which they have slapped several rounds of tariffs on each other’s imports.