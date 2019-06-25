Curacao refinery's former manager arrested over corruption probe: sources

(Reuters) - The former manager of Curacao’s Isla refinery and a consultant were arrested as part of an investigation over alleged corruption in a process to select a new operator for the 335,000-barrel-per day facility, two sources said on Tuesday.

Former general manager Roderick van Kwartel and a company consultant, Ashley Isadora, were arrested on Monday, according to the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. The executives were put on temporary leave earlier this year and the selection process was paused during the investigation.