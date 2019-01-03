Curling: Canadian Fry to return to action after drunken escapade

FILE PHOTO: Canada's vice Ryan Fry delivers a shot during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

(Reuters) - Canadian Ryan Fry, who took a leave of absence from the team he won an Olympic gold medal with in 2014 after being kicked out of a competition for alcohol-fuelled bad behavior, will return to curling next week.

Fry was serving as a spare with another rink when he and three team mates were thrown out of a World Curling Tour event in Alberta in November for what organizers called unsportsmanlike behavior resulting from excessive drinking.

Fry will make his return at the Jan. 8-13 Grand Slam Curling event in Saskatchewan.

“How we handle adversity can show how strong we can really be,” Fry said on Twitter. “2018 threw a few punches...glancing blows. I felt the love and am turning the hatred into fuel.”

The 40-year-old has apologized for his actions and said he was committed to taking steps to ensure a similar incident never happens again.