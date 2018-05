(Reuters) - Global real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield appointed Maarten de Haas and Tina Parfitt to its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) asset services team.

De Haas, who most recently worked at Deloitte’s global strategies group, will serve in the newly created role of chief customer officer.

Parfitt joins the firm from Countrywide Plc and has been appointed chief information officer.