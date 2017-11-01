FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn refinery significantly unwound biofuels short in third quarter
#Commodities
November 1, 2017 / 6:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Carl Icahn’s oil refining company CVR Energy has significantly unwound a large short position in the U.S. biofuel market, more than halving its outstanding blending obligation last quarter, the company said on Wednesday.

CVR’s refining unit reduced its outstanding biofuel obligation to $127 million by the end of the third quarter, Chief Financial Officer Susan Ball told investors. That was down from $280 million at the end of June.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Chris Prentice; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
