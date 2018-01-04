FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 12:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

CVS Health sees Q4 EPS at lower end of previous forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Thursday forecast quarterly adjusted earnings per share at the lower end of its previous outlook and said the overhaul of the tax code would increase cash flow by about $1.2 billion.

The No. 2 U.S. drug store chain said its full-year net revenue would grow between 0.75 percent and 2.5 percent in 2018, helped by strong growth in scripts and claims.

CVS Health’s shares were marginally up in premarket trading on Thursday.

    The company had earlier forecast fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.88-$1.92.

    CVS Health said last month it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) in a $69 billion deal, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

    The company then suspended its share buyback program to fund its Aetna deal, which the company said on Thursday would close after year-end 2018.

    Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
