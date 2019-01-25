Exclusive: CVS to cover migraine drugs from Teva, Lilly; excludes Amgen

FILE PHOTO - A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp, a top U.S. manager of pharmacy benefits, has added new migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Eli Lilly and Co to its list of covered drugs, excluding a rival treatment from Amgen Inc, a CVS spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

CVS’s decision represents a setback for sales of Amgen’s Aimovig, as many patients who rely on the coverage list will now have easier access to the rival Teva and Lilly drugs.

Inclusion on the preferred drugs lists by the largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and health insurers is seen as critically important for sales of new medicines.