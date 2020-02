CVS Health posts fourth-quarter profit

FILE PHOTO: A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, which included a $2.2 billion charge, with the latest quarter benefiting from its Aetna health insurance business.

In the fourth quarter, total revenue rose 22.9% to $66.89 billion.

Net income attributable to CVS came in at $1.75 billion, or $1.33 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $419 million, or 37 cents per share, a year ago.