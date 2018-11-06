CVS Health quarterly profit beats estimates

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk outside a CVS store and pharmacy in Medford, Massachusetts, U.S. December 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp’s (CVS.N) third-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, helped by strong sales of prescription drugs at its pharmacy stores.

The company reported an 8.7 percent rise in quarterly pharmacy same-store sales, while analysts were expecting a 7.7 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company said higher business at its drug stores was partly offset by reimbursement pressure and new generic drugs.

The U.S. pharmacy chain said its $69 billion acquisition of health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N), which won U.S. Department of Justice nod in October, is likely to close before Thanksgiving.

The deal is expected to reshape healthcare sector as it brings together one of the largest pharmacy benefits manager and one of the nation’s oldest health insurers.

The company said net income rose to $1.39 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept.30 from $1.29 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/2D48hy8)

Its income tax provision declined by $268 million in the quarter. Excluding items, CVS Health earned $1.73 per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of $1.71.

Net revenue rose 2.4 percent to $47.27 billion, beating expectation of $47.18 billion.