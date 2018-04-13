FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 3:46 PM / in 35 minutes

CVS Health appoints Marc-David Munk as CMO of MinuteClinic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CVS Health on Friday named Marc-David Munk as the new chief medical officer of MinuteClinic, the drugstore chain’s retail medical clinic unit and as associate chief medical officer of the company.

FILE PHOTO: The CVS logo is seen at one of their stores in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Late last year, CVS agreed to buy health insurer Aetna Inc for $69 billion, seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

Retail clinics refer to walk-in clinics in stores and supermarkets. MinuteClinic, launched in 2000, is the largest provider of retail clinics in the United States.

Munk was previously the chief medical officer of Boston-based Iora Health.

Reporting by Mrinalini Krothapalli; Editing by Arun Koyyur

