China to issue white paper on U.S. trade frictions: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state council will publish a white paper on the ongoing bilateral trade frictions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A worker places U.S. and China flags near the Forbidden City ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Beijing, in Beijing, China November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The report said the white paper, which will be published at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), will contain “facts and China’s position” on the trade frictions without elaborating further. The latest U.S. and Chinese tariffs on each other’s goods took effect at 0401 GMT.