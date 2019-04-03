U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua raises $62 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S.-Israeli cybersecurity firm Aqua Security said on Wednesday it raised $62 million in a funding round led by Insight Partners, bringing the company’s total venture funding to more than $100 million

Aqua’s existing investors - Lightspeed Venture Partners, Microsoft’s venture fund M12, TLV Partners and Israeli billionaire Shlomo Kramer - also participated in the round.

Aqua said it has in the last 12 months quadrupled its customer base, which includes five of the world’s top 10 banks and six of the 15 largest insurance companies.