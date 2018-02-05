U.S. charges two suspects in ATM 'jackpotting' case

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department announced on Monday charges against two men who allegedly committed criminal bank fraud by hacking into ATM machines and forcing them to spit out cash like a jackpot.

Alex Alberto Fajin-Diaz, a 31-year-old citizen of Spain, and Argenys Rodriguez, 21, of Massachusetts, appeared before a federal judge and are being detained, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office of Connecticut.