2 months ago
Global cyber attack hit Auchan payment terminals in Ukraine
#Cyber Risk
June 28, 2017 / 8:32 AM / 2 months ago

Global cyber attack hit Auchan payment terminals in Ukraine

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A global cyber attack on Tuesday hit the terminal payments of French retailer Auchan [AUCH.UL] in its stores in Ukraine but the incident is now over, a company spokeswoman told Reuters.

"Auchan was impacted but only in Ukraine. As a result payment terminals in the stores in Ukraine did not work on Tuesday. Today, however, they are working," she said on Wednesday.

The retailer did not close its stores on Tuesday because of the incident, she added.

Auchan, which is present in 17 countries and makes 65 percent of revenue outside France, operates 11 hypermarkets in five Ukrainian cities and employs 3,600 people in the country.

Auchan said last week it was stepping up its investments in Ukraine, with the acquisition of local retailer Karavan.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

