Home Credit's Russian bank suspends IT systems after cyber attack
June 28, 2017 / 9:35 AM / in 2 months

Home Credit's Russian bank suspends IT systems after cyber attack

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian consumer lending arm of Czech group Home Credit said on Wednesday it had suspended all its IT systems after being hit by a cyber attack.

The bank was one of several victims caught up in a global cyber attack on Tuesday, which infected computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms.

"In light of the cyber attack ... Home Credit Bank has decided to suspend the work of all its IT systems until a thorough investigation has been completed," it said in a statement.

No customer data was lost, it said, and banking and payments operations had not been affected because they do not run on standard operating systems.

Home Credit closed all of its Russian branches on Tuesday after the cyber attack in which employees found themselves locked out of their computers with the virus demanding a $300 ransom.

Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by Jason Neely

