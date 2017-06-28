FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Maersk says booking system back in action after cyber attack
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
June 28, 2017 / 6:02 PM / 2 months ago

Maersk says booking system back in action after cyber attack

1 Min Read

The Maersk ship Adrian Maersk is seen as it departs from New York Harbor in New York City, U.S., June 27, 2017.Brendan McDermid

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Maersk Line, one of the world's largest container shipping companies, said on Wednesday its cargo booking system was back up and running after a global cyber attack crippled its IT networks a day earlier.

"Further to earlier communications, we are now able to accept bookings via INTTRA," the company said on Twitter. "Booking confirmation will take a little longer than usual but we are delighted to carry your cargo."

Earlier, Maersk said it was using alternative channels to take orders manually and to communicate with customers until it could resolve its IT problems.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by David Clarke

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.