in 2 months
One company in Norway under ongoing ransomware attack: security authority
June 27, 2017 / 3:00 PM / in 2 months

One company in Norway under ongoing ransomware attack: security authority

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - A ransomware cyber attack is taking place this afternoon in Norway and is affecting an unnamed "international company", the Nordic country's national security authority said on Tuesday.

A ransomware attack encrypts one's email and computer and can only be unlocked if money is paid.

"We see there is a ransomware attack that is actually ongoing. Only one international company has been affected in Norway," said a spokeswoman for the authority, who declined to name the firm.

"We have some extra resources to follow the situation closely ... We assume it is similar to the attack on Maersk," she added.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Camilla Knudsen

