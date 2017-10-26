FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Putin urges tough action against online extremism
#World News
October 26, 2017 / 11:50 AM / in an hour

Russia's Putin urges tough action against online extremism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that law enforcement agencies must take tough action against persons and groups using the Internet for extremist ends.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with German President Frank Walter Steinmeier following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Kochetkov/Pool

“The security of Russia’s Internet must be heightened, we must fight against those using the information space to spread extremist ideas,” Putin told a meeting of Russia’s Security Council.

“At the same time, I would like to stress that there can be no talk about restricting access of law-abiding citizens to the worldwide web, about any pervasive barriers and filters,” he said.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
