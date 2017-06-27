FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petya ransomware virus is back amid cyber attack: Swiss agency
#Cyber Risk
June 27, 2017 / 2:50 PM / 4 months ago

Petya ransomware virus is back amid cyber attack: Swiss agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Ransomware known as Petya seems to have re-emerged to affect computer systems across Europe, causing issues primarily in Ukraine, Russia, England and India, a Swiss government information technology agency said on Tuesday.

“There have been indications of late that Petya is in circulation again, exploiting the SMB (Server Message Block) vulnerability,” the Swiss Reporting and Analysis Centre for Information Assurance (MELANI) said in an e-mail.

It said it had no information that Swiss companies had been impacted, but said it was following the situation. The Petya virus was blamed for disrupting systems in 2016.

Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack hit its servers on Tuesday, with computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighboring Ukraine also disrupted.

Reporting by Oliver Hirt, Writing by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

