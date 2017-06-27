British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack: spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.

A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving any further details. The company's website was not available.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighboring Ukraine were also disrupted.