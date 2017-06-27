FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack: spokesman
June 27, 2017 / 2:11 PM / 2 months ago

British ad agency WPP affected by cyber attack: spokesman

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, said on Tuesday it had been hit by a cyber attack, one of many major corporations to face major disruption.

A spokesman confirmed it had been affected without giving any further details. The company's website was not available.

Russia's top oil producer Rosneft said a large-scale cyber attack had hit its servers and computer systems at some banks and the main airport in neighboring Ukraine were also disrupted.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

