FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 26, 2018 / 12:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish police arrest suspected mastermind of bank cyber attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Spanish National police have arrested a person suspected of leading a gang of cyber criminals that targeted banks, altering account balances and instructing automatic tellers to eject cash, causing as much as a billion euros ($1.2 billion) in damages, Europol said on Monday.

In a statement, Europol said the suspect in the malware attacks known as “Carbanak” and “Cobalt” had been arrested in Alicante, Spain, after cooperation from police forces around the globe.

Reporting by Toby Sterling, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.