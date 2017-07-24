FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 24, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 22 days

Israel's Checkmarx buys security education firm Codebashing

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel's Checkmarx, which provides application security testing technology, said on Monday it acquired UK-based Codebashing, an application security education company.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Checkmarx said traditional secure coding education is ineffective since long training courses disrupt a developer's daily routine and don't address specific challenges.

This acquisition - Checkmarx's first - will allow the company to introduce continuous bite-sized secure coding training. Codebashing's interactive training platform will be integrated into Checkmarx's product offering.

Checkmarx's customers include SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.