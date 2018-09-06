U.S. Treasury sanctions North Korean hacker, company for cyber attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday imposed sanctions against a North Korean computer programmer and the company he worked for, accusing them of the 2017 global WannaCry ransomware attack and the 2014 cyber attack on Sony Corp.

The Treasury Department accused Pak Jin Kyok and the Chosun Expo Joint Venture company of involvement in malign cyber activities and said they were linked to the North Korean government.

It said they “engaged in significant activities undermining cybersecurity through the use of computer networks or systems against targets outside of North Korea on behalf of the Government of North Korea or the Workers’ Party of Korea.”