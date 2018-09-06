FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 6, 2018 / 4:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. charges North Korean hacker for cyber attacks against Sony, UK NHS

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department charged a North Korean hacker for cyber attacks against Sony Corp and the United Kingdom’s National Health Service, according to a criminal complaint released on Thursday.

The hacker, Park Jin Hyok, also was involved in an attack against the Bank of Bangladesh in 2016, the complaint alleged. It was not immediately clear if North Korea would make Park available to U.S. law enforcement authorities.

The investigation is ongoing and includes activity ranging through 2018, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Reporting by Christopher Bing; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.