Israeli cloud security startup Orca Security raises $20 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israeli cloud security startup Orca Security said on Tuesday it raised $20 million in a funding round led by GGV Capital with participation from YL Ventures and Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

Founded last year by a group of former executives from Check Point Software Technologies, Orca said it will use the funds to grow the company.

The company said its cloud security technology can quickly find vulnerabilities, malware, leaked and weak passwords and high-risk data.