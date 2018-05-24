Kremlin denies allegations it planning cyber attack on Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday denied an allegation from Ukraine that Russia was planning a cyber attack on Ukrainian state bodies and private companies ahead of the Champions League soccer final in Kiev on Saturday.

The U.S. government said late on Wednesday that it would seek to wrestle hundreds of thousands of infected routers and storage devices from the control of hackers who security researchers warned were planning to use the “botnet” to attack Ukraine.

“Russia has not been planning a hacker attack using routers,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call when asked about the allegation.