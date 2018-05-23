Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat: police chief

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s cyber police said on Wednesday the agency was aware of a possible new threat, as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) warned about a suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine using highly sophisticated malicious software.

An employee works at the Ukrainian Cyber Police headquarters in Kiev, Ukraine November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

“We are aware of this situation and these vulnerabilities. Now we, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, take measures to prevent any cyber incident that may arise,” cyber police chief Serhiy Demedyuk told Reuters in a written statement, commenting on Cisco Systems’s warning.