Ukraine warns of massive cyber attack before Champions League final

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s state security service (SBU) on Wednesday warned of a possible cyber attack on state bodies and private companies ahead of the Champions League soccer final in Kiev on Saturday.

A man attaches a banner with the logo of the UEFA Champions League final in central Kiev, Ukraine May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

The SBU is particularly concerned that critical infrastructure appears to be a target and believes Russia is behind the possible attack.

“Security Service experts believe that the infection of hardware on the territory of Ukraine is preparation for another act of cyber-aggression by the Russian Federation, aimed at destabilising the situation during the Champions League final,” it said in a statement.