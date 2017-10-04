FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyber Risk
October 4, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 16 days ago

Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. fast-food chain operator Sonic Corp (SONC.O) said on Wednesday a malware attack at some of its drive-in outlets may have allowed hackers to access customers’ debit and credit card information, the latest in a string of data breaches.

A drive-in fast food restaurant by Sonic Corp. is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sonic’s shares fell 2 percent to $24.73 in afternoon trading.

The drive-in chain, which operates across 45 U.S. states, did not disclose how many store payment systems have been affected.

Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity first reported the news last week and added that the activity may have led to millions of stolen credit and debit card numbers being sold in underground exchanges. (bit.ly/2xve25F)

In wake of the breach, Sonic said it would offer affected customers free identity theft protection.

Upscale grocer Whole Foods, which Amazon (AMZN.O) recently purchased for $13.7 billion, said last week that payment card information had been stolen from taprooms, restaurants and other venues located within some of its stores.

Credit reporting firm Equifax Inc (EFX.N) had disclosed last month that personal details of up to 143 million U.S. consumers were accessed by hackers between mid-May and July, in one of the largest data breaches in the country.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.