July 3, 2018 / 4:03 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Israel's ThetaRay raises over $30 million for money laundering prevention

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s ThetaRay, which uses mathematics to provide early detection from cyber threats, has completed a fundraising round of over $30 million, bringing the total amount raised to date to more than $60 million.

Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners, General Electric, Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s OurCrowd and SVB Investments.

ThetaRay, which has doubled in size every year for the past five years, said on Tuesday it will use the capital to expand its presence in Europe, Asia and the United States and significantly increase its workforce to meet a growing demand for systems that fight financial crime and money laundering.

ThetaRay said its machine learning and artificial intelligence technology helps financial institutions identify the earliest signs of money laundering.

Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

