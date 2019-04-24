Israel security firm VDOO raises $32 million, brings total to $45 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s VDOO Connected Trust Ltd, which provides security automation for embedded devices, said on Wednesday it raised $32 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms WRVI Capital and GGV Capital.

NTT Docomo, which joined the round based on earlier successful cooperation, MS&AD Ventures, an affiliate of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, 83North and Dell Technology Capital also participated in the round.

VDOO said the funding will enable it to increase market adoption of its Internet of Things security technology and expand its technical capabilities. This round brings the company’s total funding to $45 million.