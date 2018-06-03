UK lender CYBG raises bid for Virgin Money: Sky News

LONDON (Reuters) - British lender CYBG (CYBGC.L) has raised its offer to buy challenger bank Virgin Money (VM.L) to one that values the firm at 1.7 billion pounds ($2.29 billion), Sky News reported on Sunday, citing a source.

FILE PHOTO: A man checks his phone as he walks past a branch of Virgin Money in Manchester, Britain September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Both sides were likely to request a week-long extension to negotiations and were holding “positive discussions”, Sky News said. The reported new offer comes after CYBG made an all-share takeover proposal last month that at the time valued Virgin at about 1.6 billion pounds.

CYBG and Virgin Money declined to comment on the report.

As things currently stand, CYBG has until 1600 GMT (12 p.m. ET) on Monday to make a firm offer or walk away from Virgin, under rules set down by Britain’s Takeover Panel.

Since the original offer, Virgin, which was founded and is partly owned by entrepreneur Richard Branson, has been tight-lipped about the bid, saying only that it was reviewing the proposal.