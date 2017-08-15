FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling: Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies
#Sports News
August 15, 2017 / 2:43 AM / an hour ago

Cycling: Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Australia's pursuit team (L to R), Mark Jamieson, Matthew Goss, Peter Dawson and Stephen Wooldridge celebrate their gold medal at the track cycling world championships in Bordeaux, April 15, 2006.Regis Duvignau

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, a former Olympic and world champion, has died at the age of 39.

Wooldridge won a team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles in the same event from 2002-06.

Cycling New South Wales confirmed the cyclist's death in a statement.

"Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW," the state governing body said in a statement.

"Cycling NSW's thoughts are with Stephen's family and his friends during this difficult time."

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

