Cycling: Greipel claims emotional Tour Down Under stage win

(Reuters) - German Andre Greipel snatched his 148th professional victory when he claimed an emotional win in the Tour Down Under opening stage on Tuesday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider, whose mother died last month, edged past Australian Caleb Ewan with 50 meters left as world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia took third place.

“I think my whole career is dedicated to her,” Greipel said of his mother.

Greipel now has one more professional career victory than Briton Mark Cavendish, who is not taking part in the first World Tour (elite) race of the season.