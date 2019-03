SIENA, Italy (Reuters) - Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won the Strade Bianche one-day race on his first participation with a late burst of speed in the 184-km ride featuring graveled roads around Siena on Saturday.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider, 26, beat Dane Jakob Fuglsang and Belgian Wout van Aert who finished second and third, respectively.