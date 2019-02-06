Cycling: Hearing of former British Cycling doctor adjourned to Friday

LONDON (Reuters) - A medical tribunal of former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman, charged with ordering 30 sachets of the banned substance Testogel for an unnamed athlete in 2011, has been adjourned to Friday.

The hearing had been due to start in Manchester on Wednesday.

The application to adjourn was made by Freeman’s legal team, with the tribunal chairman indicating that further applications, which would be heard in private, were likely.

Freeman resigned from British Cycling due to ill health in 2017, and also failed to turn up to a parliamentary select committee hearing that year, citing a “major depressive illness”.

In pre-hearing information published by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS), Freeman was accused of concealing his motive for ordering the performance-enhancing substance.

It is further alleged that he made untrue statements, in which he denied making the order and contacted the supplier requesting written confirmation that the order had been sent in error. Freeman has denied any wrongdoing.

The MPTS hears cases where serious concerns have been raised against doctors whose fitness to practice has been called into question by the General Medical Council.