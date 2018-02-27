Cycling: Kenny excited by form ahead of track worlds

LONDON (Reuters) - Olympic champion Laura Kenny says she is surprised how quickly her form has returned as she prepares for this week’s world track championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.

Kenny has not ridden in an international race since the Rio Games where she won the team pursuit and omnium, emulating her feat of four years earlier at London 2012.

After Rio she took time off to start a family with fellow British rider and husband Jason Kenny, but says she is looking forward to pulling on her British race suit.

“I‘m looking forward to getting back into the Great Britain skinsuit and racing at the world championships again,” Britain’s most successful female Olympian told British Cycling.

“I returned to training about four months ago, and I’ve been really pleased and I guess a bit shocked by how fast my form has started to come back.”

She will join team mate and reigning omnium world champion Katie Archibald in the six-woman endurance squad.

Kenny is expected to race in the women’s team pursuit as Britain tries to win the title for the first time since 2014.

Husband Jason, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, is part of the men’s sprint squad.

The championships begin on Wednesday.