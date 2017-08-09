FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip
August 9, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in 7 days

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe of Britain prepares to leave for a team training session in Zeist, Netherlands, July 2, 2015. The 2015 Tour de France cycling race will start in Utrecht, on Saturday July 4.Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe has broken his right leg during a white-water rafting trip and is set for a lengthy lay-off, the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old, who sustained fractures to his tibia and fibula, has began his recovery process in Cardiff after undergoing a surgery.

"My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his 'stag party'," Rowe said in the team statement.

"On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg.

"Being a bike rider you get in a lot of scrapes and you get used to injuries, but I knew straightaway that it was a bad one."

His coach Rod Ellingworth called it a "serious injury".

"An injury like this is a test of character for anyone, but character is something Luke has plenty of," Ellingworth said.

Rowe, Team Sky's road captain, rode on with a broken rib during the opening stage of the Tour de France to help Chris Froome win the title last month.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

