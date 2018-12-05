Cycling: 2012 Olympic team pursuit champion Rowe announces retirement

LONDON (Reuters) - Dani Rowe, who won Olympic team pursuit gold for Britain at the 2012 London Games under the name of King, announced her retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday.

Rowe, a three times team pursuit world champion between 2011 and 2013, won a road race bronze for Wales at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

She did not take part in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, criticizing at the time what she saw as British Cycling’s “unfair” selection process for the road race team.

“Today marks both the end of one chapter in my career, and the start of a new one,” the 28-year-old said in a statement on her website.

“After 14 years of dedicating my life to a bike, I’ve decided to go out on a high after the satisfaction of achieving everything and more in the sport than I ever set out to.”