FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip
Sections
Featured
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Venezuela
Ballot box dispute risks rekindling unrest, sanctions
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 9, 2017 / 6:12 AM / in 2 months

Team Sky's Rowe breaks leg in rafting trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe of Britain prepares to leave for a team training session in Zeist, Netherlands, July 2, 2015. The 2015 Tour de France cycling race will start in Utrecht, on Saturday July 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Team Sky rider Luke Rowe has broken his right leg during a white-water rafting trip and is set for a lengthy lay-off, the team said in a statement.

The 27-year-old, who sustained fractures to his tibia and fibula, has began his recovery process in Cardiff after undergoing a surgery.

“My brother Matt is getting married and so I was away with family and friends for his ‘stag party’,” Rowe said in the team statement.

”On the first morning we went whitewater rafting. I jumped down into the water but landed in a shallow section on my right leg.

“Being a bike rider you get in a lot of scrapes and you get used to injuries, but I knew straightaway that it was a bad one.”

His coach Rod Ellingworth called it a “serious injury”.

“An injury like this is a test of character for anyone, but character is something Luke has plenty of,” Ellingworth said.

Rowe, Team Sky’s road captain, rode on with a broken rib during the opening stage of the Tour de France to help Chris Froome win the title last month.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.