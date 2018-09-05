Cycling: Greipel claims second stage win on Tour of Britain

(Reuters) - German veteran Andre Greipel claimed his second victory in four days at the Tour of Britain as he outsprinted his rivals in stage four to Royal Leamington Spa on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - Tour de France - The 108.5-km Stage 11 from Albertville to La Rosiere Espace San Bernardo - July 18, 2018 - Lotto Soudal rider Andre Greipel of Germany before the start. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

The Lotto Soudal rider was set up perfectly by his team in the closing stages of the 183-km ride from Nuneaton and he finished in style down the long closing straight.

“I knew it was going to be a long sprint but I planned to go from the corner full gas and it worked out perfectly,” the 36-year-old said of his victory.

New Zealander Patrick Bevin (BMC) contested the sprint but was no match for Greipel who has now won a total of seven stages on the Tour of Britain.

Bevin retained his lead in the general classification, four seconds ahead of Australia’s Cameron Meyer who also finished safely in the peloton.