September 9, 2018 / 4:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ewan wins Tour of Britain finale, Alaphilippe takes overall prize

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia’s Caleb Ewan won the eighth and final stage of the Tour of Britain around the streets of London’s West End as France’s Julian Alaphilippe claimed overall victory on Sunday.

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 17 from Berne to Finhaut-Emosson, Switzerland - 20/07/2016 - Etixx-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France prepares to start before the stage. REUTERS/Juan Medina Picture Supplied by Action Images

After 14 laps of a circuit taking in Regent Street, Trafalgar Square and Piccadilly Circus, the Mitchelton Scott rider timed his sprint to perfection to cross the line ahead of Germany’s Andre Greipel and Colombian Fernando Gaviria.

Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Floors) finished safely in the peloton in the 77km finale watched by large crowds.

Team Sky’s Wout Poels, winner of Friday’s stage in the Lake District, finished second overall with green jersey leader Primoz Roglic completing the podium.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
